Scammers tried to steal 92-year-old American $25 000: saved her indifferent taxi driver
California taxi Rajbir Singh became suspicious when his passenger told where they are going and what is its purpose, writes “Voice of America”.
92-year-old woman asked me to drive her to the Bank where she was going to take $25 000. According to her, it had to be done to repay the debt to the internal revenue service. Previously, she called someone pretending to be an employee of the fiscal authorities.
Singh shared with the woman of his doubts and she allowed him to call back a suspicious number. The one who answered the phone was not glad to communicate, but after repeated call to block the number. After that, the taxi driver persuaded his passenger to change the route to first go to the police station.
“Raj begged the woman to reconsider its decision, so they went to the Roseville police station to speak with officer” — describes the situation of the police in a post on his page in Facebook. The conversation with the officer worked, and the woman believed that her deceive.
The U.S. internal revenue service regularly warns that it never establishes contact with taxpayers by email, phone, SMS or social networks to demand the immediate payment of the debt. Agency staff do not threaten the police or the immigration service. A common practice, as indicated on the Agency’s website when the tax office sends a bill to the debtor by regular mail.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 773
[name] => fraud
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => moshennichestvo
)
fraud
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6209
[name] => elderly people
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pozhilye-lyudi
)
the elderly
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 10990
[name] => taxi driver
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => taksist
)
the taxi driver
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27234
[name] => Crime
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kriminal
)
КриминалFacebookVkontakte
bookmark