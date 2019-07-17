Scandal in Hollywood: Ben Affleck fell in love with his cook
Famous Hollywood actor Ben Affleck, who last fall has finally completed his protracted divorce with Jennifer garner, fell in love again.
And this would not be surprising if the subject of the passion of the actor was not his own servant. To be precise, we are talking about a new cook Gabriel Canillo who hired Ben. This was reported by a popular publication NW, says GossipCop.
The publication notes that although the 28-year-old girl working at Ben not much time between them, according to the insider, surprisingly quickly established a full understanding. Ben, who decided to become a vegan, has hired Gabriel, who is considered an expert on plant-based diet to fully contribute to a healthy lifestyle.
And Coniglio turned out to be such a skilled cook that soon he couldn’t understand how he ever did without the Goodies that she prepares for him. And soon the actor suddenly noticed that Gabrielle, still and good. This is not surprising, after all, the way to a man’s heart, as you know, is through his stomach.
Now, Affleck and Canillo live in the same house as a married couple. They go shopping together, walking together. Here are just a couple of restaurants were not even seen once. However, Ben didn’t need to, because Gabriel, in his opinion prepares better than any of the star chef.
An affair Coniglio was for Affleck is the third in the last couple of years. He first met with producer Lindsay Suckas. However, last fall Ben threw Lindsay to switch to a young beauty, who starred for Playboy — Sean Sexton. However, she stayed in the arms of an actor not for long. Going again to the clinic for the treatment of alcoholism, Ben announced to Sean that he decided to part with it. So by the time Coniglio in the house Africa his heart was completely free. What Gabrielle did not fail to take advantage.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the former wife of Ben Affleck, 46-year-old actress Jennifer garner (“Daredevil”, “ELEKTRA”, “Juneau”, TV series “Spy”) has found a replacement for him: she’s Dating the 40-year-old businessman John Miller.
