Scandal in Malaysia: the former king publicly accused his ex-wife-a woman of lies and slander (photo)
The former king of Malaysia, Sultan of Kelantan, Muhammad V has published an unprecedented statement in which he said he regretted that made a hasty decision to marry a Russian models, “Miss Moscow 2015″ Oksana Vojvodina who after embracing Islam took the name of Rihani. As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, the Sultan has accused the former spouse in lies and slander, claiming that she defamed the Royal family” series of posts on social media that threw his people into confusion.
The Sultan is extremely unhappy that ex-wife is spreading on the Internet his private photos, as well as information about his private life, moreover, according to the former king, untrue.
The king also had doubts that he is the father of the son of Vojvodina gave birth almost four months ago.
It also became known that the decision to abdicate Muhammad accepted under pressure from the conservative Malaysian society after there were reports about the shady past of his wife — including that it was filmed in Russian reality show, where sex in the pool with one of the participants. The network also began to circulate very naughty pictures of the wife of the king. Muhammad preferred to leave the throne to be with Oksana. The abdication of the king was the first in the history of the country.
But the marriage soon broke up, and Muhammad divorced under Sharia law. After a divorce, returned to Moscow Vojvodina addressed the ex-husband of a veiled rebuke, writing in social networks, that parents have “more time to spend with your kids. She also promised to tell “the whole truth” about their divorce, though it “might hurt”. Said that she had no documents confirming the divorce. And the last straw for the Palace began its revelations about the personal life of Muhammad. So, she wrote that he admitted to her that “women have always used him for money” that he never had children and the biggest dream in his life to have a baby. Vojvodina has posted another Instagram photo of him and Muhammad sit in relaxed poses at the table. And wrote that Muhammad actually had three wives instead of two, as it was considered official. Supposedly after the divorce with the first wife and before his marriage to Oksana the king had relations with a resident of the Czech Republic, but she was flattered by his condition and the status of a fraud. About it, according to Oksana, the husband had told her shortly after they met.
“I asked him if he is married if he had children. He replied that he was divorced in 2015, because his ex-wife from the Czech Republic lied that is not married. According to the documents, a woman at that time not yet divorced”, — said the model.
“Palace of Kelantan strongly denies any untrue and defamatory comments that accompanied the photos,” the statement reads.
Even after the birth of the son of Vojvodina called him in the social network “the crown Prince of Kelantan and the future king of Malaysia”, which also aroused the indignation of the people, because in this country the king is an elected position.
Initially it was reported that Oksana and Muhammad were married in Moscow in November last year. However, it turned out that under Islamic law the couple were married even earlier — June 7.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter