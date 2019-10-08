Scandal in Russia: high-ranking officers of Regardie were accused of having links with the head of the criminal world
High-ranking officers of Regardie accused of having links with the 66-year-old king of the Russian criminal underworld “boss of all bosses” Zakhary Kalashov, known as the “thief in law” Shakro Young. The information that the security forces patronize a reputed mobster, released fighters squad “Bulat” in the appeal to the Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika, the head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin and the Director of FSB Alexander Bortnikov. About the appearance of the letter reports the Telegram-channel Baza.
The appeal States that the Deputy commander of the “Bulat” Colonel Alexei Kassian was one of the participants of the shooting near the Elements restaurant on Rodchelskaya street in Moscow, which occurred in December 2015. The conflict erupted due to the fact that the minions Shakro Young extorted eight million rubles from the owners of Elements.
As the authors of the letter, at the time of armed conflict, Alexey Kassian, who at that time was the acting captain of the special forces of FSKN, guarding the right hand Shakro Young — criminal authority of Andrey Kochanova (known in criminal circles as Italian).
“Really, the frames made by the camera surveillance, close to Italian is always a person is very similar to commando Kasian. Why he wasn’t prosecuted is a mystery, the answer to which I beg to give the letter’s authors”, authors channel Baza.
Alexei Kassian was in Resguardo after the Federal drug control service was disbanded. If you believe the authors of the appeal, the officer is still an active member of a criminal gang “who took his” Shakro Young. Moreover, Kasian, allegedly organized consisting of the officers, “Bulat” gang who were hired by the bandits for cash rewards.
“The authors of the letter inform the specific facts of crimes committed by Kasian special forces. So on 19 September 2019 in the locker room on the basis of “Bulat” was a conflict between the two fighters, gang members Kosminin and Borejko. As a result, Kozmin of the standard Glock pistol was wounded in the leg Boridko. Alexei Kassian hid the fact of the shooting and was not informed about it neither the Investigative Committee nor to the command. With the victims of Boridko poreshali not by Statute, and the rules of the underworld, as it should be in the gang, compensating him for the damage”, — said Baza.
The representatives of Regardie the appearance of the controversial treatment has not yet commented.
As previously reported “FACTS”, at influential Azerbaijani “kingpin” Nadir Salifov named Lotu Guli being hunted, unofficial customer which was serving time in a Cuban prison “boss of all bosses” Zakhary Kalashov (Shakro Young).
