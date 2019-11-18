Scandal in Russia: the 29-year-old priest married a 14-year-old girl (video)
In the Republic of Tatarstan (RF), where recently two women brutally raped guy sex toy because of the broken “iPhone”, there was a glaring case: an adult man married an underage girl.
This writes the Mash.
It is reported that the lovebirds met a year ago. The man was in the mosque, and the girl went there for lessons. He taught her Arabic and the Koran.
Between a pair of erupted feelings, but the young priest was honored traditions. He knew he should not have close contact with the young girl. With its status as a touch and even the views are banned.
The Imam came to the girl’s parents, and together they all discussed and decided that the beloved must be married according to Muslim traditions, then their feelings will become decent. But local authorities did not appreciate the sincerity of the intentions of the spouses.
Against men opened a criminal case under article “Sexual intercourse and other sexual acts with a person under sixteen years of age” and put him in jail. The girl’s mother also made the criminal liability for aiding and cruelty to a child.
At the same time, the family’s lawyer believes that this prosecution is untenable, because in spite of the Muslim marriage, the young do not sleep together. The girl’s father put a condition that prior to the 16th anniversary of her daughter, she and her husband will live separately. And medical examination confirmed that the girl is clean.
However militiamen do not close the case.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Malaysian authorities started the investigation against the Imam of Kelantan, who took to wife 11-year-old girl from Thailand. It is reported that 41-year-old Che Abdul Karim Che Abdul Hamid broke the law, according to which the minimum age of marriage for Muslim women is 16 years (with the permission of the Syariah court and the parents).
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter