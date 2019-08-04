Scandal in Russia: the daughter of “thief in law” became a star of show business
Bright singer, soloist of group “A-Studio” Keti Topuria involved in fashion shows and concerts to the Russian Federal television channels, publishes a candid photo in Instagram. Four years ago the singer gave birth to a daughter in an elite clinic USA — all grandly, nobly. Meanwhile, there is one issue on which the singer does not like to propagate. The fact that Katie is the daughter of “thief in law” Andro Sanodze (Topuria), which was close to the group shot in Moscow Ded Hassan. This writes the “Companion”.
In the criminal world of Tbilisi George until his death in 2010, according to the official version-from heart failure was a prominent figure. The first “run” in the area he received in 1980 for the murder and received 15 years. In 1996, he was sentenced to 1.5 years for grievous bodily harm and illegal weapons possession. In July 2010 he was sentenced to three years in prison for acquisition and storage of narcotics in especially large size.
Citite”Ural must pay”: “thief in law” Lotu Guli sent a tax collector to Ekaterinburg
At that time the career of Katie as a singer already fully developed, while personal life was always hidden from the public eye. However, who and how promoted it in the world of show business, the media still found. It turns out that among friends Andro Topuria was “the godfather” Alik Kartsivadze. His wife NATO Dumbadze serendipitously turned out to be a professional producer. She then noticed the talent of Katie, and for her advice during a tour of the group “A-Studio” in Tbilisi was replaced by a soloist Polina Griffis.
View this post in Instagram
The publication notes that Keti Topuria very hidden identity in the world of Russian show business, and the reluctance of girls to “tear your soul wide open” is clear. The singer has repeatedly said that she doesn’t like when people pry into her personal life. She rarely shares with fans about their relationship.
Due to his criminal relative, Katie was often the main target of harassment by the media and haters, with the result that she has lined up some immunity, says VistaNews.
Cititel wife and tried to commit seppuku: a terrible tragedy took place in Zhytomyr (video)
Once Topuria decided to make a joke in his Instagram, writing, “patsanski-thieves” quote: “the Day was shorter. The kids go to sleep, Goodnight!!!”. One of the subscribers, unfortunate joke on the subject of fasting and the singer immediately replied: “In response Keti Topuria said, “Funny thing is, if we’re friends now “thief in law” you will come”. In the dashing 90-E.
Recently Topuria lighted engagement ring with the impressive size of the diamond. Who is the groom Topuria refuses to disclose. However, we know that her last romance was with rapper Aleksey Dolmatov, better known as PFM.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the Russian media journalists confused “thief in law” Petrov Zaporozhye mafia spread a rumor and his “death”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter