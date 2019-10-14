Scandal on the floor and the ultimatum Francisco Gomez: what is remembered the eighth air “Tanzu s with a stars”
The eighth broadcast of the new season of the popular project “Tantsi z with a stars” (“1+1”) was held under the theme “Battle for life”. The pair, who are in the risk zone, was supposed to dance “for life” to continue the struggle on the project. The fourth, and invited, by the judge of the project was the legendary dancer, 90-year-old Gregory Chapkis. He sat at the table of the jury in the very first issue of “Tanzu s with a stars”.
— You have no idea what it’s like to sit on this hot chair, — said “FACTS” Gregory Chapkis. — It’s just a hell of a work! For fifteen minutes we should just “take a picture” room. I always leave notes when I watch dance. This broadcast is very complex, need to be attached to the canons and not to deviate from them. I wish that the evening was not spectacular, but useful, information.
It is known that in the past air none of the couples left the project. The voting lasted all week and at the beginning of the eighth broadcast in the risk of Barbir Lyudmila and Dmitry Zhuk, Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar.
First opened the evening with a couple of Daniel of Salem and Yulia sakhnevich.
In 35 years I have learned that I have two tumors in her thyroid, — admitted Daniel. — Then I decided to do what always wanted: to star in a movie, become a TV presenter. Live in the here and now — do not procrastinate.
For the execution of the cha-cha-cha couple left on a parquet on a motorcycle.
— You, Danielle, a beautiful partner, — Grigory Chapkis opened the judges ‘ comments. — You have four legs and one heart. I, as a choreographer, satisfied. But you were smiling and laughing while dancing, and not allow themselves Spaniards and Cubans. You, Danielle, I’ll never forgive you — prettier than me.
Love love love! — exclaimed Francisco Gomez.
— You are a little behind each other’s movements, noticed Catherine Kuchar.
I was waiting for the evening, — said Vlad Yama. — Today, finally, his Majesty the dance major. I saw two happy people, you blissed out!
Participants of the eighth season of the balcony was supported by Potap with his son Andrew.
The judges gave the pair 37 points. Francisco Gomez gave a “top ten”!
Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona Gvozdeva all week preparing the Viennese waltz.
— It’s time to take a dance exam, — said Vladimir, confident in the fact that their pair will reach the finals.
Touching dance delighted the audience. On vocals was the husband of Alena Brain, the famous singer David Axelrod.
— I liked the waltz — recognized Francisco. — You can become Daniel of Salem. But it is necessary that you were not so constrained.
— Vova, now can easily say that you’re ballnik, ‘cried Catherine. And who taught him today Daniel.
You know that the waltz for 250 years! — remembered the story of Gregory Chapkis. But in your Viennese waltz you added different movements, he has become a semi-professional dance. Dance is beautiful, but you were wrong.
— I would advise you to put in place the neck, — said Vlad Yama. And dynamics I was missing.
The judges gave the pair 35 points. Catherine Kuhar was given the “top ten”!
Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the cat went on the floor with a Jive — active, happy dance been waiting for from a pair of judges.
— We want to come to the final of the first — said Eugene cat, and she confirmed that it was ready to pick up the Cup project.
Jive couple they danced to the hit Verka Serduchka “Good.”
— You’re a leopard kitty, — I could not resist Yuri Gorbunov, turning to Ksenia.
It was funny and fun — acknowledged Francisco. — You were hilarious.
You today was not quite at ease, but Jive was given to you, — said Catherine. But it was necessary to add rhythm.
— Actress and professional dancer, and dance equally, — Chapkis was categorical. — But you didn’t dance the Jive, and Boogie-woogie, acrobatics. I suggest you dance across the rules.
— You went out and fooled around, — has commented on Vlad Yama and went on the floor to show the correct step in give.
The judges gave the pair 35 points.
Alexa Yarovenko last broadcast wanted to leave the dance floor, but at the last minute changed my mind. It paired with Alyona of Shoptenko in the eighth air fell to tango.
I want to win this project, — confidently said Alex. We were inspired by the dance of Alena many years ago, danced on the project together with Vladimir Zelensky.
— Something you have in the middle broke out and this week even better than last, — exclaimed Francisco. — Finally you are with us. Stay in our house!
Did you dance a mixture of European and Argentine tango — commented Chapkis. — I love it! Didn’t even notice your mistakes, Alex.
— Alexey, what closet are you hiding? — asked Kuchar. — Before that you were just a shadow of Alena. Tango — it’s your thing!
The severity of you, — admitted Vlad Yama. — A lot of figures, good contact is a good dance.
Judges appreciated the performance of the pair at 34 points.
See also: His audacity MARUV reminded me of Madonna, Francisco Gomez
Michael Kukuk and Elizaveta Druzhinina decided to work in “turbo mode”.
I already smell victory — not concealed Kucuk. And in this show I want to overcome all your fears.
Rumba pair caused a flurry of applause — it is known that the audience actively support Michael.
Music was very sensual, — said Vlad. — I wanted to cry, as after all your dance, Mike. For me the secret — how did you manage to reach the eighth air!
— Michael, I don’t have a panacea for your dancing — admitted Catherine. — I just relaxed and enjoyed it.
— And I do not agree with colleagues — replied Francisco. — You try to go beyond the limit of your ability. I will always be with you!
Rumba is a dance of the slaves — started with the story of Gregory Chapkis. — It is believed that this is the most erotic dance. You were just a good pop number. Passion, love was not.
The judges gave the pair 25 score. Catherine Kuhar gave a “five”.
Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov of the week was rehearsing the Samba.
— Technique — for me, — admitted Anna. — I want an explosion of emotions — I’ll show them!
Gregory Chapkis applauded the pair a standing ovation.
— I love it! — not restrained emotions Chapkis. The only couple that danced the Samba one hundred percent. Here’s to you, carnival!
Is the true spirit of Latin America, admitted Francisco. — If you are not in the final, then me too!
Love love love! — cried Catherine. – You — the main force of the show. You’re the precocious star, which comes on the heels of our legends. I’m sure that from your luxurious legs no one could look away.
Is the fire! — was delighted and Vlad Yama.
The judges gave the pair 40 points — the highest score of the season!
Lyudmila Barbir admitted that the project changed her.
I felt sexy, — said the presenter.
Together with Dmitry Zhuk Folk danced the quickstep.
— You were like the bright sun, on which there are black spots, — said Ekaterina. — In the second position of the foot should not be krishnagiri.
There were two small mistakes in the rhythms, but I didn’t notice — she replied Yama.
— It was an absolute rhythm, but I didn’t have enough Foxtrot, said Chapkis. Very sorry to hear you robbed yourself.
— I like you, — said Francisco. — But, remember, there is no more room for error.
The judges gave the pair 35 points.
— Ball tournament — this is significantly more difficult than the previous ethers, — admitted “the FACTS is the beginning of Barbir. Since there are practically no production. But my partner, Dima Zhuk has always insisted that each room had more of a dance, not a game setting. And this is what distinguishes the couple from others. So I in a sense got lucky when we were preparing for this broadcast. We always worked a lot on technique. This time we got a very complicated dance — the quickstep, in which the breakneck speed and footwork. There are no slow motions, so there is no time to think about next steps. But I felt that after the halfway point of the project I got a second wind.
Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar went on the floor in the Foxtrot.
— A project-a test — said Victoria. — Want to see me soft.
— So hard to do the Foxtrot, that he did not seem forced and you managed to do it, admitted Francisco. — But you, Vika was a bit paralyzed. From Dmitry but I couldn’t just look away.
— Sweet dance, — said Grigory Chapkis. — The difference between the growth of the partners. You dance perfectly! Dima is a European dancer. And you, Vika first came on a high level.
— When Dmitry took you on hands, it was beautiful, ‘said Catherine.
The only couple who decided to do things his own way — you — said Pit. But the dance turned out. You have an obvious progress.
The couple received a score of 33.
Latest on the parquet came out a couple of Helen Kravets and max Leonov.
— I went to the draft to find their new happiness, — confessed Elena. — I don’t want to pulled, but don’t want to leave the show. Dancing took 99 percent of my life.
The pair’s Paso Doble delighted Gregory Chapkis.
I was waiting for the plot number, — said Chapkis. — Remember Vlad Yama and Natasha Mogilev — it was also theater of the dance.
— It’s hard to argue with the judge Vladimir Zelensky, — said Vlad Yama, hinting at season, “Dancing”, which was attended by Zelensky. –Spain was, but I wanted more fire.
Show as that, asked Kravets and Pit immediately went to the floor, Ismailov actress look.
— I don’t agree with Vlad — Kuchar replied, giving Elena a book by prosper Merimee. You turned to Carmen.
— You had so much pepper that my jaw dropped — admitted Francisco.
The pair received from the judges 38 points.
According to the results of judicial voting became leaders Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov — 40 points and the lowest points — 25 — got a couple of Michael Kukulka and Elizaveta Druzhinina.
After announcement of results of voting viewers at risk have a pair of Alex Yarovenko and Alena, Shoptenko, Michael Kukulka and Lisa Druzhinina. According to the rules, they had to compete “for life”, performing a dance that they call them leading the project.
Couple Alex and Alena performed the cha-cha-cha, and Michael with Lisa did not budge.
I know how to treat me, the judges, — the predicted outcome of competition Kukuk.
— I’m disappointed — admitted Francisco. — You, Michael, it was such a great support! You have failed your partner, I was rooting for you.
Upset and Vlad Yama, who said that we must respect the rules of the show.
— Thank you to everyone who supported me, — uttered parting words Michael Kucuk. — Dancing, I believe, we are a nation Lifar, can not be plastic!
See also: Nobody expected that Kuchuk be so bad to dance: revelations chief choreographer “Tanzu s with a stars”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter