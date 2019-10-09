Scandal PACE: Russian MP “leaked” propagandists confidential information
The delegate of Russia, Leonid Slutsky, told the media information that was discussed at a closed meeting of the PACE Committee. Recall that the current session of the parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe — first after the return of the delegation of the Russian Federation. About the scandal, according to Voice of America.
Member of the Russian delegation Leonid Slutsky told Russian media on the content of closed meeting for the press of the PACE monitoring Committee. On this occasion, the Chairman of the Committee addressed a letter to the head of the Russian delegation.
The letter argues that Slutsky in an interview with Russian media “has distorted the functioning of the Committee, as well as performances by other invited presentations at the meeting.”
Leonid Slutsky, the Deputy — advocate, which was held in the state Duma from LDPR Vladimir Zhirinovsky. He told reporters from the Russian Federation, held in Committee discussion “were deliberately provocative, the goal is to show the best light of the state of civil society and respect for fundamental rights and freedoms in Russia.”
Photo flickr.com/oscepa
