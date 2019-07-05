Scandal Pugacheva at the station came to Duma
The arrival of Alla Pugacheva on the platform of the Riga station in Moscow has caused a wide public resonance. Diva branded network for something she allowed herself the luxury, which does not allow the Queen of great Britain Elizabeth II. And while Alla is resting quietly in Jurmala with her husband Maxim Galkin and children, the scandal continues to acquire new details and reactions. The matter even reached the state Duma.
For Pugachev, said the expert Council on development of information society in the state Duma Vadim Manukyan.
“But what actually happened? Alla Pugacheva is first turned on the platform in the car?” — ask the experts. According to him, a few years ago in the Crimea with the singer was the same. “But only if there were no scandals,” — said Vadim Manukyan in an interview with “Days.ru”.
“It wasn’t seeing, and receiving important guests. Their Maxim with bread and salt met, and the place was full of people. Even the representative of the authorities of the Crimea came. And no one thought it could be fined or actually infringe. She was met with a soul, and now persecution has begun, “—said the expert.
“I think it’s even fine to not be. Well, not herself, she’s on the station, allowed”, — concluded the expert.
We will remind, Alla Pugacheva traditionally went to Jurmala for the summer. She has been traveling in their personal comfortable the car. A star is transported to the platform on the car directly to the train. It has always been. Including during her visits to Kiev. But this time the fuss is about, what the Diva stood up her stellar colleagues. And the head of the station was fired. No Alla Pugacheva, Maxim Galkin nor the scandal has not responded.
