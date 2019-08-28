Scandal “Tancah z with stars”: the contest Vlad the Pit has caused a wave of indignation
Well-known Ukrainian choreographer and judge of the project “s Dances with stars-3” Vlad Yama caused a wave of indignation in the network. After the first live show, he announced its competition “the Cup Dmitry Komarov”, whom he once criticized for being a tree and a log. The judge proposes to determine the worst dancers of the third season of “Tanzu s with a stars” who are made weaker competitors.
“So, as promised, a poll in front of you. One of the most respected stars, in your opinion, the results of the first week (!) needs to Cup “Dmitry Komarov”? Responses (number) please write in the comments,” wrote Vlad Yama under the photo the outsiders first aired on the evaluation of the jury — Nadezhda Matveeva, Jiji and Michael Kukulka.
Subscribers pretty sharply reacted to the offer of the Pits and left a lot of indignant comments.
“It seems to me that this is not correct in relation to novice dancers and Dmitry”, “kind of violent”, “Vlad, you have shown yourself with the worst hand”, “If this is a joke, very bad. Seriously, you the jury should not”, “I Hope you will apologize in a new live for this post”, “is not Very nice from your side to come up with such cups”, — write the Pit.
Did not remain silent and Hope Matveeva. 50-year-old TV presenter admits that she was difficult to speak on the floor, but she tried very hard.
“Dear judge, “Dancing with the stars” Vlad Yama first set our pair a low rating (and I noted in the live broadcast, I think it’s fair, because imperfect danced). Then on your page Vlad made a “humorous” poll regarding the abilities of some participants. And I, oddly enough, not understood!”, — wrote a TV presenter.”How do you think, Vlad Yama is trying to motivate me to the best dance, or prefer rather to get rid of the “s Dances with a stars” like such a dork (according to him) how am I?” — wrote Matveeva.
We will remind, in last season “s Tancu with a stars” from severe Pits and got the Les nikitiuk, which he after one of the broadcasts called “kabinou”. Despite the criticism and low rating of the jury, Lesya Nikityuk remained in the show thanks to popular support — the audience actively gave their votes for it.
This Sunday one of the 14 pairs will leave the project. As before, the fate of the star party will decide the vote.
Meanwhile, the most flamboyant member of “Tanzu s with a stars” with partner showed a new sassy images for the show.
