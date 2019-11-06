Scandal “Tancah z with stars”: the organizers were suspected in the setup of Victoria Bulitko (video)
Around the project “Dances with stars z”, which on Sunday left a couple of Alex Yarovenko and Alena, Shoptenko, another scandal broke. Actress “Diesel Show” Victoria Bulitko, which is paired with Dmitry Dikusar, was indignant, as he mounted her card for the last broadcast.
From the video, it follows that the actress complains about his colleagues at Comedy shows, who allegedly did not support her and say, “enough already.” Then showed a photo op of the cast of “Diesel Show”, which turns from color to black and white and crack.
Victoria Bulitko and her colleagues, this video really angered. And the chief editor of “Diesel Show” Alex Blanar called the video sacrilegious. Especially in light of the tragic accident on October 20 last year, which killed actress Marina Poplavskaya. He wrote an angry post on Facebook, believing that the draft “crossed the border of common sense.”
Victoria Bulitko, in turn, recorded a video in which he said that actually said before the broadcast.
“I talked a lot about how the guys support me, texting. But somehow out of context took only one sentence. Moreover, took our family photo, which turned from colour to black and white and cracked. Turned everything as if we had a conflict. There is no such. Why would you do that? It makes me sad. Just as it upset the children who watched the show on TV and sent me SMS” — protested Victoria.
The actress said that the broadcast was “created by the dirt on “the diesel family.” “I understand that they are chasing ratings. But it’s ugly and unfair,” she said.
Earlier, the actor Alexey Yarovenko resented the rumors about his family. He even wanted to leave the show. His partner Alain Shoptenko more told about it in exclusive interview to “FACTS”.
