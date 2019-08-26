Scandalous advertising poster Maxim Bernier was removed (PHOTO)

The controversial poster that informs about the position of the Maxim Bernier on immigration, was removed from one of the billboards in Toronto.

The leader of the national party of Canada complained about the censorship in connection with the fact that the owner of the billboards, where, in particular, appeared the image of the face of Bernier and a slogan calling to speak out against mass immigration, said that the poster will be withdrawn due to a wave of criticism.

There were petitions calling the company Pattison Outdoor Advertising to clean up these promotional materials, claiming that they violate the code of professional ethics of the company.

One of the billboards located in the area of Carlaw Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard, were eliminated on Monday morning after the company bowed to pressure.

It happened on the next day after Pattison Outdoor Advertising, said that people who don’t like this poster, should contact the advertiser, that is, the company True North Strong & Free Advertising Cor.

The statement said that they considered the content of advertising, and it does not violate the code of advertising standards of Canada (DGC; ASC) or their own professional ethics.

“We take a neutral position in relation to advertising materials that meet the ASC code, since we believe that Canadians do not need us to judge or have found that people can and what can not see”, – said in a statement released on their social media accounts.

“If advertising is a public discussion, we encourage Canadians to Express their views directly to the advertiser who posted the information because our policy is that their contact information should be a critical part of the advertising.”

Later that same day, the company released a second statement, which says that although these advertising materials do not violate any policy, they, nevertheless, will be removed.

“Placing these promotional materials, neither in my intention nor the intention Pattison Outdoor was not to offend, alienate or in any way to offend the public,” wrote the company’s President, Randy Otto, adding that the company will review its recommendations for promotion.

He said that neither he nor anyone else in the company does not endorse the information provided by the advertiser.

Meanwhile, Bernier blames “the totalitarian leftist crowd” for the decision to remove the poster.

“The message on the Billboard is not “scandalous” for two-thirds of Canadians who agree with him, and for those who disagree, but supports freedom of speech and open discussion,” said Bernier on Twitter.

Sunday in Sainte-Marie, Quebec, launched a national campaign of people’s party. Bernier said that he agreed with the poster idea, though noted that it posted a group unrelated to his campaign.

He explained that the current number of immigrants that Canada accepts annually, 350,000 people, is too large and needs reduction.

“As for me, mass immigration the number 350,000 people per year is a lot, so Yes, we are against mass immigration”, he said.