Scandalous complaint anonymous scout for trump translated into Russian: the full text
The text of the complaint to the President of Donald trump, who launched impeachment proceedings, published in the Russian language.
The document was drawn up on 9 pages. Russian version of the complaint published 24 channel.
The Complainant expressed concern that trump used his power to “request the intervention of a foreign state” and told all the known details.
The unnamed scout said that he had received information from a few American officials that the US President uses the power of his office to demand intervention from a foreign state in U.S. elections in 2020.
The full text of the complaint
Dear heads Burr and Schiff,
Report on “urgent question” in accordance with the procedure specified in United States code paragraph 3030 (k)(5)(A). This letter is not classified, if considered without its annexes.
During the performance of their duties I received information from many government officials that the US President uses the power to persuade a foreign government to illegal interference in the election campaign 2020. This impact includes, in particular, the pressure on the foreign country with the purpose of investigations in relation to one of the main political opponents of the President. Personal lawyer of the President, Mr. Rudolph Giuliani, is a key person in the attempt pressure. Also it seems that it involved the attorney General Barr.
In the last 4 months more than half a dozen American officials briefed me about the various facts related to the attempted pressure. The information contained herein has been given to me in the process of formal cooperation between agencies. This is a common procedure for U.S. officials, who are responsible for certain regional or functional areas, share this information to analyse and inform those who make decisions.
I was not a direct witness to most of the events that are described here. However, I believe the testimony of their colleagues reliable in almost all cases, the retellings of the facts many officials are aligned with each other. In addition, much of the information does not contradict information that has already been stated publicly.
I am deeply concerned that the actions, described below, represent a “serious or flagrant problem, abuse or violation of the law or the decree of the President”, which “does not include differences of opinions concerning public policy” in accordance with the definition of an urgent issue in the United States code paragraph 3030 (k)(5)(A). So I do my duty to report this using the relevant legal authority, to the relevant authorities.
I’m also concerned that these actions are a threat to U.S. national security and undermine the efforts of the U.S. government to reduce and resist foreign interference in elections.
As far as I know, the totality of the statements contained in this document is not classified, if considered separately from the classified application. I tried to adhere to the requirements of the classified documents specified in the Directive 13 526, and separate the information I know, or have reason to consider it as such, which must be kept secret for security reasons.
I. the call of the President of trump 25 Jul
On the morning of 25 July, the President (trump. — Ed.) spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. I don’t know who initiated this conversation. It was the first publicly acknowledged a telephone conversation between the two heads of state after a brief call of congratulations after the victory of mister Zelensky in the elections on April 21.
Several White House officials who directly knew about the call, informed me that, after the initial exchange of courtesies, the President trump used other conversations to solve their own business. For example, he tried to push the head of Ukraine, to help him re-elected in 2020. According to White House officials who knew about the phone call first hand, among other things, the President trump was pressuring Mr. Zelensky, to:
initiated or continued with the investigation (to do such investigation in Ukraine — note scout) in relation to the activities of ex-Vice President Joe Biden and his son hunter Biden;
helped in the probable disclosure that allegations of Russian interference in the US presidential election in 2016 was initiated from Ukraine, with a specific request to the head of Ukraine assisted in the search and
gave the investigation the servers that was used by the National Committee of the Democratic party of the United States and studied American company Crowdstrike (I don’t know why President trump associate these servers with Ukraine, — note the scout), which deals with issues of cybersecurity and who first said that the American hackers broke into the network of the National Committee of the Democratic party;
met or talked with two people whom the President openly describes his personal representatives on these issues, Mr. Rudolph Giuliani and attorney General Barr, the President trump recalls several times in a pair.
President trump also praised the General Prosecutor of Ukraine Yury Lutsenko expressed the opinion that Mr. Zelensky could leave it at the office. (Starting from March 2019 Lutsenko made a number of accusations — many of them he later abandoned — on the activities of the family, Biden in Ukraine, the probable intervention of Ukrainian officials in the US presidential election in 2016, and activities of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine — see part IV).
Officials from the White House, who told me about it, was deeply concerned about this phone call. They told me they had already started a discussion between White House counsel on how to evaluate this call, because, according to officials, it was like the President uses his official position to achieve personal goals.
The Ukrainian side was the first to recognize the fact of the conversation. The evening of 25 July on the official website of the President of Ukraine was published a press release which contained, in particular, the following sentence (translated from the Russian version of the press release):
Donald trump expressed his confidence that the new Ukrainian government will be able to quickly improve the image of Ukraine to complete investigation of corruption cases, which inhibited the interaction between Ukraine and the USA.
In addition to the aforementioned “things” that are probably associated with the family of Biden and presidential elections in the United States in 2016, officials from the White House didn’t mention to discussed any other “business”.
According to my belief, about a dozen people listened to a phone conversation — as political advisers and White House staff, as it should be. Employees that I spoke to said that their participation was not limited in advance, as everyone thought it would be a “normal” telephone conversation with a foreign leader. I don’t know who had to be physically present at President trump during a call.
In addition to the staff of the White house, about the phone call I was told the state Department official T. Ulrich Brechbuhl, who also heard the conversation.
I was not the only employee — not an employee of the White House, which received the report about the call. From my understanding, at least, several employees of the state Department and intelligence agencies were also aware of the contents of a telephone conversation.
II. Attempts to restrict access to information associated with the call
In the following days after the call, I heard from several officials that high-ranking officials from the White House intervened to block all records relating to a telephone conversation, in particular, official verbatim transcript of the conversation, which, as expected, made in the Situation room of the White House. These measures led me to the idea that White house officials realized the seriousness of what was said in the conversation.
White House staff told me that the lawyers of the presidential administration “advised” to remove the electronic version of the transcript from the system, where usually these transcripts are stored for the coordination, completion and distribution of the officials.
Instead, the transcript was loaded into a separate electronic system that contains classified information of special importance. One employee of the White house has described this as an abuse of secret electronic system, since the loaded document does not contain any secrets relating to national security.
I don’t know whether to apply similar measures to other records of the call, for example, and recording is performed manually.
III. Further concern
July 26, the day after the call, the special envoy Kurt Volker visited Kiev and met Vladimir Zelensky and other influential political figures. Walker joined the meeting with the Ambassador of the USA in EU Gordon Andlondon. Based on many reviews about these meetings that it dawned on me, I can say that Volker and Sandland gave advice to the Ukrainian leaders as “responsive” to the advice that the US President gave Zelensky.
Also have heard from many officials in the United States, about August 2, Giuliani visited Madrid, where he met with a counselor Zelensky Andrey Ermak. Sources say the meeting, which at that time did not speak publicly, as a “direct continuation of” call trump Zelensky about the subject “cases”.
Separately a lot of the officials told me that Giuliani had private contacts with a few other advisors Zelensky, including the head of the office of the President Andrei Bogdan and the head of the SBU Ivan Bakanova.
Don’t know did these officials or communicated with Giuliani, but I was told that Ermak and Bakanova was invited to visit Washington in mid-August.
9 Aug trump told reporters: “I Think (Zelensky) agree with President Putin and invited him to the White house. We want to see it. He has already been invited to the White house, and he wants to come. And, I think, will come. He’s a very responsible guy. He wants peace in Ukraine, and I think he’ll be here soon”.
IV. The circumstances preceding conversation trump and Zelensky 25 Jul
In early March, 2019 published a series of articles in the newspaper The Hill. In articles with several Ukrainian officials, mostly referred to the Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko, made a number of claims on other official entities of Ukraine, as well as former and current officials of the United States. Mr. Lutsenko and his colleagues assured that:
They have proof that the Ukrainian officials (the head of the NABOO Artem Sytnik, and the Deputy Sergei Leshchenko) was “involved” in 2016 for the presidential elections in the United States, namely, collaborated with the DNC (the governing body of the democratic party of the United States. — Ed.) and the American Embassy in Kiev.
American Embassy in Kiev, and especially Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who was criticized on Lutsenko (GPU. — Ed.) for the weak fight against corruption, allegedly prevented the Ukrainian authorities of justice to investigate corruption cases. States, in particular, about the so-called “untouchables list” and blocking Ukrainian prosecutors in their attempts to visit the United States and to provide “evidence” regarding intervention in the American elections in 2016.
Former us Vice-President Joe Biden pressed former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in 2016, so he dismissed the then Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin and stopped the investigation of Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy company, a member of the Board of Directors of which was the Vice-President’s son hunter Biden.
In several public comments, Lutsenko also claimed that wanted to communicate directly with the U.S. attorney Barr for these reasons.
Statement Lutsenko was made on the eve of the first round of the Ukrainian presidential elections on 31 March. At that time political patron of Mr. Lutsenko, Ukraine’s President Poroshenko, lost Zelensky in the polls. Zelensky has made it known that Lutsenko will be dismissed from the GPU. 21 APR Poroshenko devastating lost the election to Mr. Zelensky.
Also it was announced to the public that Mr. Giuliani at least twice met with Mr. Lutsenko: times in new York in January and again in Warsaw in February. Publicly said, and what Giuliani was talking on Skype at the end of 2018 with the former Prosecutor General Shokin.
April 25 in an interview with Fox News President trump has called the claims Lutsenko “big” and “incredible” and added that the attorney General of the United States “would like to see it.”
On April 29 I heard from the us officials directly familiar with the situation that Ambassador Yovanovitch and the state Department suddenly recalled to Washington for “consultations”, and, most likely, it will be suspended from duty.
Around the same time I also heard that the “helpers” of Mr. Giuliani tried to contact the team Zelensky.
On may 6, the state Department announced that Ambassador Yovanovitch completes his term in Kyiv, “as planned”.
At the same time, several officials told me that her cadence stopped because of the statement of Lutsenko. Giuliani later said in an interview to Ukrainian journalists, published on 14 may, Ambassador Yovanovitch “eliminated because it was part of countering the President (Trump. — Ed.)“.
May 9 The New York Times wrote that Mr. Giuliani planned to visit Ukraine in order to pressure the Ukrainian government in the investigation that would Trump during the election of 2020.
In many public statements in the Wake of the publication of this article Mr. Giuliani confirmed that was focused on encouraging the Ukrainian authorities to conduct an investigation regarding the alleged intervention of Ukraine in the American elections in 2016 and on the alleged offences of the Biden family.
May 10, trump said in an interview with Politico that he planned to discuss with Giuliani journey.
On the same day a few hours later, Mr. Giuliani has publicly cancelled his journey (the visit to Ukraine. — Ed.), appealing that Mr. Zelensky “surrounded by enemies of the President (trump) and the United States.”
May 11, Lutsenko was a two-hour meeting with the newly elected President of Ukraine Zelensky, according to a post on the official Facebook page Lutsenko. Lutsenko publicly stated that Zelensky said that he wants to remain attorney General.
Starting mid-may from many senior US officials, I learned that they are deeply interested in the crawling process, Mr. Giuliani, the national system of decision-making for the involvement of Ukrainian officials in this process, relaying signals between Kiev and trump.
These officials told me the following:
what state Department officials, including diplomats Volcker and Sandland, talked with Giuliani in the context of the prevention of damage to the national security of the United States;
and that the special representatives Walker and Sandland during this period met with the new Ukrainian administration in order to try to help them understand and respond to multiple signals, which they received with one hand from the formal channels of the United States, on the other hand, from Giuliani.
During this time period, many American officials told me that Ukraine’s leadership was convinced that the meeting or phone call between trump and Zelensky will depend on whether the show Zelensky willingness to discuss the issues that has publicly announced Lutsenko and Giuliani.
Immediately after the inauguration Zelensky was publicly announced that Giuliani met with the two other Ukrainian officials: the head of SAP Holodnenkim and former diplomat Andrei Telizhenko. Both are allies of the President have made similar statements in the above articles of the magazine the Hill.
June 13, trump said in comments to ABC that he had received threat information about their political rivals from the government of a foreign state.
June 21 Giuliani tweeted: the new President of Ukraine Zelensky is still silent about the investigation against possible bribery Biden Poroshenko. It is time for leadership and investigate these cases if you want to be cleared of allegations of links with people, Hillary Clinton.
In mid-July I found out about the sudden change of American policy on the issue of assistance to Ukraine.
Additional Protocol to the 2nd tab:
According to many U.S. officials with whom I spoke, the transcript of the conversation trump and Zelensky were placed in the computer system that is directly managed by the Directorate of national intelligence national Security Council. It is a separate computer system with multi-level access to intelligence information, including secret. According to information that I received from White House officials, some of them expressed fears that it will abuse and will go beyond the responsibilities of the Directorate. They also told me that this is not the first time during this Administration, when the transcript was placed in the multilevel system of protection solely to protect their own political weaknesses, not to protect important information in the context of U.S. national security.
Supplementary information to section 4:
Part of the application deleted the original because of the “classified”
I would like to expand the content of the two issues mentioned in Section 4, which may relate to attempts to exert pressure on the Ukrainian leadership. Since I don’t know specifically about the adoption of the decisions concerning third-party attempts to interfere, I decided to include them in your application. If they reflect the true nature of these solutions, formulated to improve foreign policy and national security, it is possible to make a conclusion that the facts are true.
I learned from American officials that about 14 may trump instructed the Vice-President Pence to cancel a planned trip to Ukraine on the occasion of the celebrations of the inauguration Zelensky on may 20.
Accordingly, the delegation was headed by Minister of energy Rick Perry. According to this information, it was obvious that trump wanted to meet with Zelensky until that time, until you understand how to act
Zelensky at the post. I don’t know how this was communicated to and by whom. I also know — or this effect was due to the broad understanding described in the unclassified letter that the meeting or telephone conversation between trump and Zelensky will depend on whether the show Zelensky willingness to cooperate on issues announced Lutsenko and Giuliani.
18 July, the representative of the Budget Committee advised the departments and agencies that a month ago, trump was given the instruction to discontinue the assistance on the security of Ukraine. Unknown, did the committees why this was published. During the meeting between the agencies on 23 and 26 July, the representatives of the Budget Committee reiterated that the instruction to stop assistance to Ukraine came directly from trump, but they still don’t understand the rational reasons for such a step. Since the beginning of August I received information that some Ukrainian officials were aware that U.S. assistance was under threat. But I do not know how and when they learned about it.
We will remind, the complaint was forwarded on Wednesday, September 25, in the evening in the Capitol.
The white house on Wednesday, under pressure from Congress and the society agreed to publish the transcript of the conversation between the presidents of Ukraine and USA, which confirmed that trump was asked to investigate the situation with the investigation in respect of the company Burisma, the Supervisory Board which employed the son of the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden.
The US President Donald trump has criticized the appeal of declassified intelligence. About this trump wrote on Twitter.
“Informant information second hand? Another fake news! Let’s see what was said at the time very good, no pressure, call. Another witch hunt” — quoted trump “Ukrainian truth”.
He also stated that the Chairman of the Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives, US Senator, Democrat Adam Schiff is not to be trusted in this matter.
“Adam Schiff is not trustworthy. Another fantasy to hurt the Republican party” — he wrote in a second tweet.
All the details of high-profile political scandal in the United States, read the material “FACTS”: “trump became involved in a scandal because of a conversation with Zelensky: why the U.S. President is threatened by impeachment.”
