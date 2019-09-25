Scandalous Russian film Director was in the hospital and he was operated on
Banned in Ukraine controversial Russian film Director Nikita Mikhalkov, who actively supports the policy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was back in the hospital.
Director needed surgical intervention. As reported by rossm, Mikhalkov was operated on September 22. The operation was successful, but the Director can’t work, so shooting the picture “Chocolate gun”, which was supposed to launch now not expected until the beginning of 2020.
Mikhalkov himself to talk about the surgery refused. Earlier, he arrived in occupied Crimea on crutches. It turned out, the surgery to replace his joint Director brought the infection. It took a second surgery.
Also recall that almost a year ago, Mikhalkov has already undergone one surgery, after which he spent a long time on crutches. The Director himself noted that had several operations on his leg, in total, spent under anesthesia 39 hours.
