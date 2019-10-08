Scandalous Shufrich and Kiva became heroes of the bright cartoons
A peculiar behavior in the Verkhovna Rada deputies from the faction “the Opposition platform For life,” Nestor Shufrych and Ilya Kiva was inspired by a famous cartoonist on another masterpiece.
A caricature of deputies of the artist Andrey Petrenko has published in his Twitter with hashtag #Shufrych & #Kiva for life.
The picture of the scandalous MPs Nestor Shufrych and Kiva is depicted next, holding hands. Black rectangles cover they have those body parts, which these days was the center of attention of the press and the public.
