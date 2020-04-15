Scarce goods: what to do if you have over 5 important household items
What to do when some things are in short supply, come to an end? What can I use instead? The answers to these questions were given by the publication Reader’s Digest.
What to use if you run out of washing powder
If you have stuff for washing and no washing powder, don’t panic. This does not mean that you have to walk in dirty clothes. Just add a Cup of baking soda or borax in the washing machine instead of powder. Your clothes might not smell the freshness of the powder as you are used to, but it will be clean.
What to use if you run out of soap
You found the sink full of dirty dishes, and someone else used the last drop of detergent. Of course the first wish to get any liquid soap and use it as a detergent for dishes. But be careful, soap and a means to wash the dishes is very different in composition. Instead, just make a paste of baking soda and water and properly wash the dishes
What to use if you have run out of coffee filters
Used my last filter for the coffee machine, and spare packaging no? Just tear off a couple of sections with several paper towels and place them in the coffee machine the same way as a coffee filter. Strong, but still porous paper towel will act as a temporary filter so you can brew your coffee and go on with your day, not running to the store.
What to use if you run out of baking soda
Baking soda is an alternative to the two items in this list. But what happens if you have something baked, and no soda. It turns out that you can just fill up the baking powder. Just use three times more baking powder than you would use baking soda.
What to use if you ran out of toilet paper
Few the situation is as dire as a situation where you realize you need toilet paper, and you do not. Unfortunately, many of the things that you think to use instead of toilet paper, may work but may also cause serious injury. Instead of toilet paper is better to use thin materials such as napkins or wipes for the toilet seats. But they cannot be washed away — instead, discard them in the trash.
Different
the deficit
Educational program
