Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in two trailers heartbreaking “Marriage history”
Netflix introduced online immediately two trailer for “the Marriage story” (Marriage Story) starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver starring. Director Noah Baumbach showed the story of the couple whose once happy relationship end in divorce. The filmmaker tried to look at them through the eyes of each of the characters individually.
The trailer for “I love Nicole” shows the assessment of the situation through the eyes of the character Adam Driver, and “What I love about Charlie” — view of the heroine Scarlett Johansson.
With the pair of trailers I wanted to show the relationship in the eyes of both characters. Every story has many sides, and the film reflects different points of view in the search for total truth, told about the new work of the Director.
In the film, Noah Baumbach also starred Laura Dern, ray Liotta, Merritt weaver and other actors. World premiere of the film will take place on August 29 on the 76th Venice film festival.