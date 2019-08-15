Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. spent the weekend on the beach in the Hamptons
Unlike many of his star colleagues and friends who left their homes and flew to foreign resorts, the 34-year-old Scarlett Johansson and her 37-year-old fiance Colin Jost. spend the summer home on the Atlantic ocean in the United States. At the weekend the paparazzi photographed them in the Hamptons when they walked on the sandy beach of long island.
According to eyewitnesses, the beach, the pair arrived in a Golf cart, at the wheel which was the Zhost.
Scarlett preferred the fusion emerald swimsuit — apparently purpose to get a good tan star set. From the sun, it also hid their hair tucked in a baseball cap, and his eyes, hiding them under sunglasses.
But her tattoo to the audience managed to see a wonderful picture of roses that adorns the back of the actress, Scarlett obviously devoted daughter rose, she gave birth to his second wife Romana of Doriana (the girl is now almost five years).
Now the star is preparing for another marriage. In late spring, the Western media reported about the engagement Johansson and Josta, well, less than a month ago, the actress showed the ring given to her lover. If Johansson this marriage will be the third, then My will go down the aisle for the first time. And, as he recently admitted, the decision to make an offer to Scarlett had given him uneasy.
I’m getting married and it is crazy! I’ve been afraid to make an offer. The fact that every time people who just got married or just going to do it, told me: “Oh my God! You have to do it! What can go wrong?”. While my buddies who’ve been married more than five years, told me not to rush with the marriage and tried to have children, he said.