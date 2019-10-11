Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman appeared in a sensual photoshoot
The stars showed some images on the pages of the November issue of US Elle. The author of these frames were made by zoey Grossman.
On one of the photos captured in Scarlett dress with thin spaghetti straps.
And Natalie Portman, by contrast, has appeared in the most closed image. It complements your look interesting with earrings-pendants.
But in the photo where Johansson is depicted in a dress with white top lace insert, she looks even more beautiful. It is evident that the actress feels in front of the camera as comfortable as possible.
Looking forward to the photoset in full, I hope the stars will delight us with many more other frames.