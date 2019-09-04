Scarlett Johansson Blasted After Woody Allen Comments, She’s ‘Addicted To Bad Press’
The ‘Black Widow’ actress has had a fair share of social media backlash recently, and it happened again on Wednesday.
“You know, as an actor I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job,” Johansson said. “I feel like it’s a trend in my business and it needs to happen for various social reasons, yet there are times it does get uncomfortable when it affects the art because I feel art should be free of restrictions.”
The actress would eventually walk those comments back – at least somewhat – in an apology. Johansson said that the point she was trying to make didn’t come across in the way that she meant it, and seemed to acknowledged that non-white and non-cis gender actors have not had the opportunities that white, cis gender actors like Johansson have had, per The Washington Post.TheAvengers actress claimed she would “fight” to make sure “everyone” was involved in future projects.
Still, people on social people aren’t quick to forget. Many on Twitter had a field day making fun of the actress’ ability to continuously make comments that got her in hot water. One user on Twitter even hypothesized that the actress, often referred to as “ScarJo,” was “addicted to bad press.”
Others seemed to suggest in tweets that her defense of Allen would cost her at the Oscars or cost her at the box office when her solo Marvel film Black Widow is released in May 2020.
Some users tied in her past comments about portraying individuals who are unlike her.
Despite past controversies, Johansson seems to be thriving in Hollywood. According to Entertainment Weekly, Johansson dethroned fellow actress Emma Stone as highest-paid actress in Hollywood last year, raking in some $40.5 million.