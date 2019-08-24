Scarlett Johansson earned for the year is more than all other Actresses in the world (photos)
On Friday, August 23, the American magazine Forbes published its annual ranking of the highest paid Actresses in the world. First place went to Scarlett Johansson. 34-year-old movie star earned in the period from June 2018 to June 2019 $ 56 million.
Scarlett Johansson in the role of Black widow
The publication notes that the money brought Scarlett the role of Natasha Romanoff or Black widow in “Avengers: the End” which was released this year and has collected 2 billion 796 million dollars at the moment. The picture became the highest-grossing in history, beating the record of “Avatar.” Johansson in the image of the Black widow also appears in all previous parts of “the Avengers” in three parts “Iron man” to “Captain marvel'”. And in 2020 the audience and did see the movie “Black widow.”
Sofia Vergara
Second place went to Sofia Bergara. July 10, the native of Colombia was 47 years old. First and foremost, Sofia is famous for his roles in the TV series and for several years in a row topped the rating of the highest paid electric in the world. But this time, Forbes included Vergara in this list with the income of 44.1 million dollars. The actress became a star of the films “Tendency” and “Inveterate swindlers”.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon regained his place in the list (it was not in the top ten last year) and immediately took third place. The annual income of 43-year-old actress was 35 million dollars. The money helped her earn roles in the films “home Again” and “time warps”.
Nicole Kidman in the film “Aquaman”
Fourth place in the ranking of Forbes Nicole Kidman. Her annual income amounted to 34 million dollars. The lion’s share of this amount, 52-year-old actress brought the role in the movie “Aquaman”.
Jennifer Aniston
Got into the first five as Jennifer aniston, celebrated in February this year its 50th anniversary. She was able to earn for the year $ 28 million. Moreover, as noted by Forbes, the money went to Jennifer due to the fact that in most of his recent films she is not only actress, but also as Executive producer. Aniston already actively cooperates with Netflix. There was a shot of the painting “Donuts” and “murder mystery.”
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley cuoco took sixth place with an annual income of $ 25 million. After closing the super popular Comedy series “the Big Bang Theory” in which the 33-year-old actress for many years played the main female role, she has to fight for his place under the sun in other projects, including films.
Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth moss was in seventh place with earnings of $ 24 million dollars. In July, the American actress was 37 years. She broke into one of the most sought-after Actresses in Hollywood thanks to the success of the series “the handmaid’s Tale”, which plays a major role. Offers to act in films now there is no release. Over the year moss has played in seven movies! Their number included, for example, have already become cult horror “We” and action Comedy “Queen of crime”.
Margot Robbie in the film “One day in Hollywood…”
Margot Robbie has made 23,5 million dollars. The star of Quentin Tarantino’s “One day in Hollywood…” was in eighth place in the list. In July, the native of Australia was 29 years old.
See the “FACTS”, Coming to conquer Hollywood, I initially worked at McDonald’s for $ 25 a week — brad pitt
Margo is very much removed. Another notable film, released in the period from June 2018 to June 2019 was the historical drama “Mary, Queen of Scotland”.
Charlize Theron in the movie “Dangerous business”
Charlize Theron took ninth place. Income “Atomic blonde” amounted to $ 23 million. The money was brought to her roles in the films “Tully”, “Dangerous business” and “Crazy couple”. 7 Aug Theron has been 44 years.
Ellen Pompeo
Closes the top ten highest paid Actresses in the world 49-year-old Ellen Pompeo. Her annual income amounted to $ 22 million. Star of TV series “grey’s Anatomy” last year, took the third place in the ranking of the highest paid electric.
. It headed in 2019, Dwayne Johnson.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter