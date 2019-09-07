Scarlett Johansson made some Frank confessions
About my personal life 34-year-old Scarlett Johansson is known not so much. Moreover, the actress recently not so often appears at social events, and the paparazzi gets harder to catch celebrities during walks or romantic dates. However, sometimes Scarlett still makes exceptions. As for example, in a new interview for American The Hollywood Reporter, Johansson has made several candid confessions.
So, the actress admitted that she doesn’t use social media:
“I’m not sitting in social networks and consider myself a very non-public person. If you see my next photo taken by the paparazzi, know that I was definitely stalking, and it was a horrible day.”
Also, the celebrity spoke about her daughter rose.
“While rose does not understand what I do for a living. She knows that mom is a superhero. I’m not sure she understands that I only play superheroes in movies. The fact that she is overjoyed when she sees my picture on a cereal box,” says Scarlett.