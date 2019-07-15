Scarlett Johansson participated in a bright photo shoot
The author of the photo stories was an American artist neoexpressionism David Salle.
American actress Scarlett Johansson participated in a bright photo shoot and Frank interview with As If magazine.
The author of the photo stories was an American artist neoexpressionism David Salle, and designer its images Peter Hidalgo, by which the actress had three vintage dresses. The star posed on the background of bright scenery and often appeared in bizarre postures, behind which the editors finish their own drawings.
In an interview with journalists Scarlett admitted that she loves her job, because in addition to pleasure in the work she brings a lot of benefits reports As If magazine.
Acting work is very profitable. I can always go to a restaurant without prior reservations. This is a big advantage,– said the star.