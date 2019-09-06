Scarlett Johansson stood up for woody Allen after the allegations of sexual harassment
Many years ago woody Allen described Scarlett Johansson his Muse, and she is still faithful to him. Sex scandal of Director broke out in 2014, after which the part of Hollywood turned away from him. But not Scarlett, who in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter stood up for the Director.
Johansson worked with Allen on three of his projects: “Match point”, “Sensation” and “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”. And if the Director decides to call it in another project, she will agree.
How I feel about him? I love woody. I believe him and are willing to work with him anytime
said 34-year-old actress.
She expressed a rather unpopular opinion, because after the open letter by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, who accused him of abuse, many of his colleagues, for example, Greta Gerwig, distanced themselves from him.
As I recall, my father was always doing what I don’t like: he took me away from mum and friends, so we’d be alone,
she wrote in her letter. For Johansson was not enough to listen to only one side:
Many times we talked to him about the scandal. I have always been honest and straightforward with him, and he with me. He thinks he’s innocent and I believe him.
Last year, Farrow has again raised this issue and continued to insist that the Director raped her at age seven. Scarlett felt her behavior irresponsible:
The court found him guilty and not prosecuted. I do not support this way of behavior with all these guesses.