Scarlett Johansson was disappointed with the choice of makeup
September 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The girl was seriously disturbed fans.
The famous American actress Scarlett Johansson lit up on 76-m the Venetian film festival and has shocked fans, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Hyser.
Many have noticed that the elegant red celebrity dress with sequins, which added shoes to match and rough earrings of chain, could not hide tired eyes stars. Some journalists even suggested that the actress was on the evening crying and caused bright red-and-black makeup to hide it.
Other fans began to assume that the reason for her appearance was the same poorly-chosen make-up that has created the appearance of fatigue.