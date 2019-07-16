Scarlett Johansson was ridiculed for wanting to play the tree
In a recent interview, 34-year-old Scarlett Johansson said that filmmakers should not be guided only by political correctness in the choice of actors for certain roles. The actress inadvertently noticed that it has the right to play “of any person, tree or animal”, for which Internet users ridiculed her online.
Initially, Johansson argued that art should not have limitations or become a victim of political correctness. “You know, as an actress I should be able to play any person, tree or animal, because that is my job. I think political correctness in this business has become a trend, and it had to happen, for whatever social reasons. However, there are times when its influence on the art becomes irrelevant. I think society would be more cohesive if we ceased to tell other people what they should feel”, is judged Scarlett in conversation with the newspaper As If.
Internet users are not impressed with her speech and quick to remember her mistakes. So, at the stage of casting, the actress refused to play a transgender in the film, Rug & Tu after a flurry of criticism from activists. Prior to that, the star had to endure accusations of withwashing due to the fact that she played the role of Asians Motoko Kusanagi in the film “Ghost in the shell”. And not to mention your desire to play a tree is not exactly followed, because in Twitter the star made fun of hundreds of users.
“I’m not mad at Scarlett Johansson, but if she gets the role of a bonsai tree, I’ll be furious”
“Scarlett Johansson is trying to get into the role “of any person, tree or animal””
“Okay, look, Scarlett Johansson is like a tree on this background”