Scary to watch: Loboda shocked fans with a photo after the concert
Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda has published in Instagram photo of his feet after one of the concerts. In the photo the legs look very tired.
“You ask me if I love my profession? Love! But, as has become clear, the more space, the more I limp after…” — she wrote.
Social network users actively sympathize with the singer.
“It’s certainly tough! Recover! Health To You!” — wrote one of them.
“The knee joint is easily injured and difficult to treat. Take care of yourself, now such a large selection of knee pads”, — said the second.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, the Loboda gave a big solo concert in the Russian Nizhny Novgorod. To show the artist prepared very carefully and even took with me for moral support 8-year-old daughter eve.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter