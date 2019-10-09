Scary to watch: witness statement car crash have described her appearance
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which was discharged from a private Moscow clinic, has changed beyond recognition.
On this portal Days.ru told the witnesses statements sick actress.
“It was carried on a gurney, head scarf, huge sunglasses on the eyes, but we considered that she was very stout, beauty is not gone”, — said the sides of the portal.
“Just scared to see her!” they added.
We will remind that earlier the extra weight of the actress explained the doctor SMRC of neurosurgery named after academician Burdenko Alexander Sanikidze. “It’s of dexamethasone (hormone drug) that is assigned is always in the swelling of the brain,” said he.
According to doctors, these extra pounds quickly leave.
Earlier, another doctor called the possible causes of an extract of the actress.
