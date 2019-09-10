School boards of Ontario needs to develop regulations in respect of service animals (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The Ontario government has put school boards to develop regulatory documents concerning the stay in schools of students with service animals are welcome.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced today that councils are required to submit the rules before 1 Jan.

In the installation says that according to the rules of service animals will be allowed to accompany students in the case that this corresponds to learning needs.

The regulatory framework developed by the councils must also include instructions for resolving the problems of other students or staff, such as allergies.

His statement Lecce made in the company of his party colleagues Amy Fee, which is not one year have worked to ensure that her son was allowed to come to school accompanied by his dog.

Son Phi Kenner has autism and his family says that the presence of dogs has a significant calming effect on the boy, who is prone to high anxiety and frequent nervous breakdowns.