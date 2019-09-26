School staff may go on strike from next week (PHOTO)

According to information from Union insiders, the representatives of the attendants of the school staff, including educators, librarians, secretaries and technical workers, can start a campaign “working strictly according to the rules”, that is, the so-called Italian strike, in the public schools of Ontario next Monday.

Sources in the canadian Union of public employees (CUPE) announced that the leadership plans to send a letter with a five-day notice of the strike to the Ministry of education and representatives of all school councils.

If it will be sent on Wednesday, the campaign “working strictly according to the rules”, involving the participation of 55,000 school employees who are not teachers or representatives of school leaders, may begin on September 30.

It is unknown, how exactly will the campaign “working strictly according to the rules”, but the sources of CUPE said that, in particular, technical personnel will not sweep the corridors of the schools, because in their current job descriptions of such demands, as a rule, no.

The reason for the decision to go on strike was a reaction to the cuts to public education by the government of Ford, which, in particular, had a negative impact on the employment situation of school staff.

Because of the cuts in provincial grants only in the greater Toronto area at the beginning of the school year lost his job a few hundred people, including technical staff, teachers and librarians.

This happens on the background of how major teachers ‘ unions are negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement, and employees of the school staff have voted for strike action.

The government, Ford said that aims to keep the increase in wages for all public sector employees at the level of not more than one percent per year during the 2020 and 2021 years.