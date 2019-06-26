Schoolgirl received a bill for decals in Queens Park to protest (PHOTOS)

15-year-old girl received a bill for payment $1, 444.51 from the office of the provincial government after in may he wrote with chalk word of protest against the government, Doug Ford near the Parliament building.

Legislative Assembly of Ontario said that he regarded it as an “act of vandalism” and that the cost of the work teams of cleaners, shimauchi all the chalk inscriptions, was the same $1, 444.51.

A student was part of a group of representatives from secondary schools who came to Queen’s Park to protest cuts in education funding made by the government of the province. The age of participants ranged from 10 to 18 years.

Gordon said that the “gross and indecent” words were written on the “roadway, footpaths and sculptures.” In one case, over the inscription “Doug Ford” was a picture of a middle finger.

The organizers of the demonstration met with the employees of the security Service ahead of the protest and signed the application for the permit, but it was never sent to them by mail. Jackie Gordon, Sergeant at arms, reported that the protest was not “officially approved.”

The students account until paid.