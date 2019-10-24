Schwarzenegger admitted that he could have died during heart surgery
Heart surgery, which moved Arnold Schwarzenegger in March 2018, could be fatal for the actor, he admitted in an interview with The Sun.
The actor said that during surgery on the damaged pulmonary valve in the heart at some point the doctors seriously worried for his condition. He admitted that he was close to death.
However, it is noted that after the surgery, the actor was more concerned that because of illness will not fit into the schedule of filming the last film in the franchise “Terminator”.
Schwarzenegger added that a week after discharge from the hospital he returned to the gym for training.