Schwarzenegger and other celebrities are leaving their homes because of the massive fires in California…
Throughout the us state of California on Sunday, October 27, the state of emergency was declared. The reason for the decision Governor Gavin Newsom became a powerful forest fires. The situation was unprecedented. Firefighters and volunteers do not cope with the fire, which spread strong winds blow. The fire engulfed more than 12 thousand hectares, under the control of only about 10 percent of the territory. In the fight against the fire involved more than 3 thousand people. Another serious problem — an emergency power outage. Without light there were approximately 2 million Californians.
Newsom urged residents of several districts, where the situation is most critical, not to risk and to immediately leave their homes. Per day were evacuated at least 200 thousand people.
Among them were many celebrities. Among them — the famous actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, the legendary basketball player LeBron James, the Hollywood star Kate Hudson. Popular actor Josh Duhamel barely managed to leave his house worth $ 5.2 million, as there burst into flame. This Villa Josh bought in 2007 along with then-wife, a famous singer fergie.
Star of the movies “underworld” and “van Helsing” Kate beckinsale posted in Instagram thanks to the neighbors who helped her to evacuate with her four Pets. 45-year-old actress admitted that does not know how to drive a car and she has no rights. Neighbors took her to three in the morning and taken to a safe place. A completely unfamiliar people have agreed to temporarily shelter Kate along with her favorites for a couple of days at home, until she finds a suitable place.
