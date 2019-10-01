Schwarzenegger has put on the son in the form of the Russian police
Popular Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger surprised fans by posting an odd photo.
Former Governor of California and his youngest son Christopher was dressed in the Russian style in the picture, “Iron Arnie” posted on his Instagram account.
72-year-old veteran Hollywood unusually congratulated with the birthday of his younger son Christopher, who is twenty seventh of September was twenty-two years. The actor posted on the social network photo, which he and his heir is a fun pose in front of the snowy nature in rather strange clothes.
At the “Iron Arnie” luxurious coat in the style of Russian landowners of the era of the tsars, and cowboy hat. Christopher is dressed even more comical: the young man overcoat of an officer of the interior Ministry. Complements the picture sitting next to phlegmatic view of the dog. Such a strange choice of outfits, as well as where Christopher is such a overcoat, a family of Shwarzenegger not explained.
To pictures Schwarzenegger added, touching a record in which congratulated the son with his birthday, called him his pride and stated that he was happy to be a father to Christopher. Arnold, in his words, can’t wait to see who his successor will eventually become.
Subscribers of the Hollywood star was in disbelief, seeing such a masquerade, though the General tone of comments in the captions to the pictures was friendly. Except, of course, some citizens of Russia whom the choice of clothing for Christopher a little offended. However, the majority of Russians perceived the situation with humor.
“Congratulations, it’s a form of our” COP, “You have been our cops saw?”, “We have no cops, we have mu*ora”, “Not enough nesting dolls, vodka and a bear with a balalaika”, “Oh, my coat! I too wanted one,” wrote the Russians in comments to the post Schwarzenegger.
It is worth remind that Arnold married to Maria Shriver (now divorced couple) had four children. Patrick and Christopher are younger, and girls, Catherine and Christina became the firstborn. In addition, the Iron Arnie has another illegitimate son of Joseph, born of a maid.