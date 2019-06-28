Schwarzenegger played the fans of electric vehicles in the form of seller
The famous American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger played the buyers of electric cars, having donned the image of car salesman that runs on gasoline. The video prank was posted on Youtube.
The artist approached customers of a car dealership and Intrusive offered them to buy cars using “traditional” fuel, though buyers looking for machine for electric or hybrid propulsion.
Posing as a kind of Howard Kleiner, Hollywood star spoke about the shortcomings of the car as on the merits. For example, he called the advantage of petrol cars with emissions that supposedly save the planet from overpopulation, reducing the human population. Increased noise levels and it is introduced as a good way to get rid of the chatter sitting in the cabin.
Many customers were annoyed by the behavior of the seller with a fake mustache and asked to speak to our administrator. Schwarzenegger went out and after some time returned to customers in the form of administrator.
Thus the authors of the prank tried to urge motorists to use cars that run on electricity, because of their ecology they help save the environment without compromising driving pleasure.
Schwarzenegger himself also enjoys the electric car and supports the promotion of sustainable transport, gives lectures about conscious consumption of the planet’s resources.