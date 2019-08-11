Schwarzenegger son does not like his star father
The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger shocked the appearance, because it’s so unlike his father, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.
Network scattered shots youngest son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 21 — year-old Christopher. Paparazzi “caught” the guy in the company of mother Maria Shriver and older sister Katherine. Family were in Los Angeles and took them off when leaving the restaurant.
The guy was wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans. The son of “iron” Arnie hid his head, wearing a cap, from under which could see long hair.
At least the guy long ago gained the extra pounds, but still his appearance never ceases to surprise the audience. However, some mark Christopher put on weight.
Fans of Arnold believe that the younger son dishonors his father, and he needs to follow the example of his star dads, and brothers.
It is worth noting — as a child the boy was quite normal physique. Christopher began to gain weight after injury while surfing. Then he was diagnosed with a fracture of several ribs, resulting in a damaged lung. Then the child stopped to play sports.
Now the guy wearing the clothes of the big sizes, not watching their weight and body.
The other Arnold children: Katherine, Christina, Patrick and illegitimate son Joseph is not obese and Vice versa try to keep myself in good shape.