Schwarzenegger, Stallone and Lundgren have recorded a protest against aging

The Network is gaining popularity of the FaceApp application. Dolph Lundgren, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger have recorded their joint protest against aging. The corresponding video appeared on his Instagram of the actor who plays the role of Rambo.

“Here men are not going to grow up. Aging is ugly! And why do it? Now we want to have fun” — written by Stallone.

In the video, a smiling Schwarzenegger is starting rapidly to tell, but Stallone tries to stop him, and constantly obstructing the camera outstretched palm. The actors begin to argue who’s prettier and who has the better hand.

Followers called colleagues, heroes, superstars, legends movie. Many believe that their idols will always remain young and adorable.

