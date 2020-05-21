Scientific English and the history of civilization: how to spend a weekend in new York city (may 22-24)
What: the Course “Economics for everyone”
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may
Where: Online
Read more: Despite the fact that Alfred Nobel did not allow to give the award for achievements in the economy, since 1969, this award exists. After all, we live in the economic world. And most of us think we know about Economics, everything. Because we have our own economic experience, we, our relatives and our friends study, work, receive a salary or other income, we buy something, we see exchange rates, we hear on the state budget and so on.
This course will introduce you to the economy again, as an interesting, ambiguous and sometimes paradoxical science. This knowledge is necessary for everyone — from government officials to entrepreneurs, from students to retirees.
To register for the course through the link.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course about parasites
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may
Where: Online
Read more: Parasitism is one of the most ancient, complex and interesting phenomena in the evolution of the biosphere. Originating at the dawn of life, the world of the parasites was greatly enriched in the course of long co-evolution with its hosts, and now constitutes one of the most successful survival strategies. As a primitive organism controls the behavior of the more evolutionary advanced species? Why parasites are able to overcome protective host barriers? And how one organism establishes their ability to live inside another living organism? The answers to these questions gives an amazing biological discipline Parasitology.
Unlike medical Parasitology, dwell the pathological effects and the methods of controlling parasites environmental Parasitology allows us to look at parasitism as an evolutionary developed mechanism for maintaining the balance of nature. On this course you will learn the secrets of the ecological concept of parasitism, which turns out to be the most productive for solving many theoretical problems of biology and practical problems of agriculture and health.
Cost: Free
What: Online class physics for aliens
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may
Where: Online
Read more: Imagine that an alien civilization came to Earth to learn how to construct our planet. How much time it will take, the listing for the alien names of the objects of our world? Physics will help to explain the complex laws of nature to the illustrative examples.
To do this, we wouldn’t even need a bulky technical devices: it will be enough together to observe the world and draw conclusions. To reveal the secrets of large-scale natural phenomena can any good thing or a minor incident of everyday life — no wonder it is this way, scientists came to many of the greatest discoveries. Try it and you with their hands to find the laws that operate your body and the world around them.
The course can be by reference.
Cost: Free
What: English language Course for engineers
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may
Where: Online
More info: This course is intended for professionals who work with literature in a foreign language to conduct research in the field of engineering. It covers the main grammatical phenomena, and proposes an algorithm for the efficient development of the skills of reading and listening in General, social and professional context at level A2-B1. Upon completion of this course, students will feel more confident in understanding written and spoken language in English.
Cost: Free
What: the Course of scientific English
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may
Where: Online
Read more: This course focuses on the development of skills of translation of scientific texts, mastering the grammar and vocabulary necessary for the understanding and adequate representation of the basic meaning of the text in the specialty. In addition, the course is focused on teaching the principles of annotation and abstracting of scientific text and making presentations of their research papers, what is included in the list of requirements for delivery of candidate examination in English language in higher education.
The rate on the link.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course “History of art”
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may
Where: Online
Read more: Learn how varied art from Antiquity to the twentieth century, for example, outstanding works. To understand the history of art, you look at 10 masterpieces — from all possible angles.
Start your trip to ancient Greek and Roman sculptures explore the paintings of Da Vinci, Rubens, géricault, Degas, Picasso and total all the performances of Marina Abramovic.
To register for the course through the link.
Cost: Free
What: Online-train travel in Switzerland
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may
Where: Online
Read more: Enjoy the perfect views of the route from Lauterbrunnen to Kleine Scheidegg. When you climb the mountains, almost cut through the beautiful Swiss villages and trees covered the slopes. In the end, will be able to admire the snow-capped mountains and deep valleys.
Cost: Free
What: brief history of the Universe
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may
Where: Online
Read more: What do we know about the Universe? It turns out that very much. Thanks to microwave radiation, and study the spectrum of stars we know as there was the heavy chemical elements that transpired in the Universe during the first millions years of existence and what was the first star. What is the future of the milky way? As stars die? And what is more in the Universe — dark energy or dark matter? The main thing that mankind knows about the Universe, in cartoons and longreach course “a brief history of the Universe.”
Cost: Free
What: Course “Fundamentals of information security”
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may
Where: Online
Read more: the Rapid development of the information society, in particular the Internet, creates new threats.
The modern world requires new knowledge, which is not given in schools and most universities. Millions of people use computers, know about the existence of viruses, but I don’t know how to protect yourself from their influence. This is what will be discussed in this course.
The course will be useful to almost everyone, who in everyday life is faced with computers, smartphones, tablets, use social media, email or simply looking for information in the global Internet.
Cost: Free
What: a short history of civilization
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may
Where: Online
Read more: Why the Neanderthals disappeared and CRO-magnon survived? When people learned to speak? Why did art and some musical instruments played by the ancient people? How did society and civilization? When I first conceived the science? The course “a brief history of civilization” will introduce you to modern ideas about the beginning of human history.
Cost: Free
