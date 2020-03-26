Scientists: a vaccine for the coronavirus is high protection and long-lasting effect
Currently, there are no known specific drug treatment for a new coronavirus, but Italian researchers came to the conclusion that the new 2019 coronavirus-nCoV is mutating slowly, based on the study of its genetic material. This writes Fox News.
This conclusion can help in the creation of drugs or vaccines, are able to assist a large number of people for an extended period of time.
In the study, which was conducted by two independent groups, was used “a new exploratory analysis of the sequencing of the genome” by Thermo Fisher Scientific in Italian patients with COVID-19. The experts then compared them with the specimen from the original outbreak in China, to draw conclusions about mutations of the virus.
“If we explored other viruses, you could expect up to tens of new mutations after so many cycles of infectious patients, said Professor Stefano Menzo, head of Virology at the University hospital of Ancona. Our initial data show that this virus has a very stable RNA in developing during this time a total of five new variants. Virus with a stable genome is good news for the development of vaccines, as this indicates that vaccine efficacy can be quite high for many years.”
Dr. Maria rosary of Capobianco, head of Department of Virology National Institute of infectious diseases them. The Lazzaro Spallanzani says, that the ability to quickly process many samples in the effort of the scientific community to be proactive virus.
However, Capobianco warned: “Viral genomes are dynamic, and these preliminary data require further analysis to determine the biological significance of gene variants and to explore the evolutionary path of coronavirus”.
The researchers will further analyze the data using the new technique of Thermo Fisher for analysis of SARS-CoV-2, to better understand the virus and to perform all of its genome.
Scientists are considering various ways of treatment for a new coronavirus that has affected more than 480 000 people worldwide, including almost 70,000 in the United States.
Researchers in France have described as a combination of antimalarial drugs and antibiotics could become a vital weapon against COVID-19. Inspired by their success, the Governor of new York Andrew Cuomo announced that the state will begin testing these drugs in the fight against coronavirus, the government acquired 70 000 doses of hydroxychloroquine, 10,000 doses of zithromax and 750 000 doses of chloroquine.
Cuomo also said the state will try to fight with flash, using the blood plasma of recovered patients.
