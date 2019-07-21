Scientists announced a new doomsday scenario: there details
No volcano on Earth has potentially so great power to cause “the end of the world”.
“These volcanoes, which have led to the death of all life on the planet, does not exist. So you can sleep peacefully,” brazilshemaleesc Director of the Institute of Geophysics of NAS of Ukraine Oleksandr KENDZERA.
According to him, there are areas where there are “unusually striking” natural phenomena, for example, where on a surface there is hot water, gases, and even molten magma. “But the fact that there will arise something more than what it is now, is not expected. No excess energy there can not appear to splash out and cover the ashes on the entire Earth”, – said the geologist.
“You can invent about it all you want, but the dangers posed by internal processes inside the Earth, not yet”, – he stressed.
The geologist admitted, “volcanoes – a dangerous phenomenon,” but most of the most powerful volcanoes in the ocean or in areas not populated by people.
He said that the greatest danger for people is even a small volcano, if they are located in areas with large concentrations of people. For example, these volcanoes is the volcano Fuji in Japan. “If it’s working, because of the huge population density can be very large human losses,” – said the geologist.
Mount Fuji (Japan)
vmireinteresnogo.com
For this reason, the danger is a small volcano located on the European continent, he added.