Scientists: because of the pandemic, the number of hungry people in the world could double
In 2020, in a situation of acute shortage of food may be 265 000 000 people, writes “Voice of America”.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of hungry people in the world could double, warns the global network to combat food crises.
As reported in the published on April 21 the annual report of the organization in 2019 resulted in a record number of people facing severe food shortages — 135 000 000 people in 55 countries and territories. According to forecasts, in 2020 they will be almost twice that — 265 000 000.
“In many places we still have no way to collect reliable and timely data, to know the extent and severity of food crises — said the UN Secretary-General, antónio Guterres. And the turmoil caused by the pandemic COVID-19, may put more families and communities in an even more precarious position.”
A worldwide network to combat food crises, which brings together UN agencies, governmental and non-governmental organizations, notes that in 2019 starving in the world was 20 million more than in 2017 when he was drafted the first report.
The report’s authors attribute this to the strengthening of economic shocks and conflict and drought and other weather phenomena.
The report also noted that 183 million people are threatened with food crisis in case of occurrence of additional stressors — such as pandemic coronavirus.
The authors warn that a pandemic could disrupt important food supply chains, especially in fragile countries like South Sudan, Yemen, Afghanistan.
More than half of the 135 000 000 hungry people are in Africa, 43 million in Asia and the middle East, 18000000 — Latin America and the Caribbean.
The report also notes that rich countries may be more difficult to assist in resolving food crises, when their own socio-economic position suffers because of the coronavirus.
The organization promises to continue its work, helping millions of needy around the world and providing relevant information about the consequences COVID-19 in terms of food security.
