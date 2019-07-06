Scientists: brain gets microcon 79 times in one hour
When our eyelids are closed for a split second during execution of any routine tasks that scientists call “microsnot”. According to the American organization AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, which investigates the safety of road traffic, it is the phenomenon of microcon, there is cause 16.5% of fatal crashes.
As part of a new experiment studying this phenomenon, American scientists asked volunteers to play a computer game, the essence of which was to use the joystick to follow the dot around the screen. The game lasted 50 minutes. In parallel, the experts tracked the eye movement of the subjects and the activity of their brain activity, calculating thus the symptoms of sleepiness.
As a result, scientists have found that, on average, each volunteer experienced during the game some 79 episodes of microsleep, some of these episodes lasted for about 6 seconds. Experts believe that in the period of microsleep certain parts of our brain “trying to restore responsiveness” in the departments which, at the time of sleepiness off. According to them, perhaps this provokes a sharp push that we feel when our head starts to get heavy.
Experts explain that losing even one hour of sleep per night can cause serious health consequences and even life. For example, the same clock, which is at least twice a year is applied in many countries of the world, increases the number of heart attacks by 24% in the next by transferring the day. Another terrible example is the plane crash AirFrance Flight 447, which occurred in 2009 and caused the deaths of 228 people. When investigators listened to recordings of the members of the crew, they found that the captain before the flight slept only one hour.
What can you do to prevent the terrible consequences of microsleep? Of course, the most natural “weapons” – 7-8-hour sleep. If you don’t manage enough sleep, you can purchase a special bracelet which will monitor your pulse and generating an electric discharge in the case where the pulse will slow down.