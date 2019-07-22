Scientists: California’s threatened by a powerful storm, is able ‘to turn the state into the ocean’
Forecasters from California preparing for a possible worsening of the weather — according to them, every 200 years, this area suffers from severe flooding, and the next one is able to “turn the state into the ocean at 300 miles” (almost 500 kilometers). This can happen at any time.
Possible storm is able to flood cities and other inhabited localities with a barrage of water to a depth of 20 feet (6 meters), writes The Sun.
The researchers say that the results of deep analysis of soil layers show California every 200 years on this plot of land cases of severe flooding. According to experts of Geological service of the USA, the scale of the disaster can be compared to the gravity of the consequences of strong earthquakes.
In the last century floods turned the Central valley of California into an inland sea, and one of the disasters of the 19th century covered the whole city — continuous torrential rain was 45 days. Caused by atmospheric flow with a high concentration of water vapor, the storm of 1861 is still considered one of the worst in state history.
Then the river running through the mountains of the Sierra Nevada, turned into a deadly flow. Sacramento was drowned in 10 feet (3 meters) brown, overflowing waste water. The water level was so high that residents had to row to the Windows of the second floor to get into your own home.
Flood “ruined the state and destroyed the cattle industry, drowned 200,000 head of cattle”, — said in a 2013 interview with NPR Lucy Jones, an expert from the U.S. Geological survey.
Jones warned that a catastrophic storm of 1861 was not accidental.
“We have geological evidence showing the history of the flood, and that once in 300 years was even more severe storms than in 1861. We recorded six such events over 1800 years of geological history,” said Jones two years earlier.
“So we think this event happens once in 100-200 years or so”.
According to Jones, extreme floods can cause as much destruction as hurricanes.
“[The storms] have the potential of hurricanes — or even more as continued for a few weeks,” — said the expert.
According to a recent study from the U.S. Geological survey, the storm of 1861, which lasted 23 days, has the same probability of occurrence throughout the year, as an earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale and can cause damage hundreds of billions of dollars.
Fortunately, now there is no evidence that the mega-storm hits California in the near future. Even if something like this happens, thanks to modern dams and systems of flood consequences will not be as severe as 150 years ago, experts say.
And yet, according to forecasts, will not be quiet: the next five years can be the most “hot” because of the high temperatures causing droughts, floods and hurricanes.