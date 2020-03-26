Scientists explain why men are more likely to die from mers than women
Men and women have the same chance of being infected with coronavirus, but mortality due to the disease COVID-19 among women lower than among men, reports “Voice of America”.
Such data previously illustrated the situation in China and the only confirmed new statistics from other countries. For example, in Italy men account for 60% of all infected 2019-nCoV and 70% of those who died. In South Korea among those infected, more women, however, among the dead, 54% of men.
Scientists believe that this is because women are better care for their health and less likely than men to smoke cigarettes. For example, as of 2015, the world smoked, 36% of men and 7% women (data from who and the world Bank). Also men used on average 11 liters of alcohol and women — 2 liters.
Infectious disease Medical school Packageor the University of Texas Lewis Ostroski Zeichner says that the story of outbreaks of viruses SARS and MERS confirms that men are more likely to die in these cases.
It affects the difference between the two sexes in the General state of health: according to the Lancet, as of 2017 from cardiovascular diseases suffered 2776 men and 1534 women per 100 000 population in the world. Also, women are less likely to suffer from respiratory diseases and strokes.
It is also known that several women gave birth to children, being infected by 2019-nCoV, and the virus is not transferred to the child after birth, or during breast-feeding. At the same time, the Center for control and prevention of diseases of the USA has reminded that pregnant women may be more vulnerable to viral respiratory infections, including, they are at risk of Contracting the virus 2019-nCoV.
