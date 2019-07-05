Scientists found source of mysterious space signals
Astronomers have found the source of the signal in space. It turned out that a flash flew from a distant galaxy.
The researchers of the Observatory the Owens valley of the California Institute of technology (OVRO) caught a new quick burst and managed to ascertain the place of origin. An article about the opening appeared on the website of the Institute, said Hyser.
So, scientists have caught a new signal, which was a one-off and was designated the FRB 190523. Work has been joined by the staff of the Keck Observatory in Hawaii. Together, they found that the signal was born in the galaxy located at a distance of 7.9 billion light years from us.
Recall that the fast radio bursts (FRB) are one of the most mysterious and powerful events in the cosmos. This is a very bright bursts of radio waves length in milliseconds, originating from outside our galaxy. They recorded more than 80, so far, however, their causes remain unknown.
By the way, on 27 June 2019 by the Australian astronomers said about such opening. They got a signal, called FRB 180924. In contrast to the FRB 190523 it was repeated several times, so it was easier to track. It was found that its source is in a galaxy four billion light-years from Earth.
Thus, in just a few days it was announced that two signal FRB. Now researchers have to identify themselves to the galaxy from which the fast radio bursts. Scientists believe that this will help solve the mystery of their launch.
“The search for the location of a single FRB is challenging, says Vikram Ravi from the California Institute of technology. — This requires a radio telescope that could detect these extremely short events. To catch the signal, we created a set of ten with 4.5-meter dishes, which together act as one plate of a width of half a kilometer”.