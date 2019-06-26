Scientists found the grave of Bohdan Khmelnytsky
In Ukraine found the real tomb of the commander of Bogdan Khmelnitsky. A valuable discovery was made by archaeologists on an expedition in the Cherkassy region. This is stated in the message on the website “the Foundation of the Great Loh”.
As noted, in the work to find the graves of captain was attended by dozens of scientists – archeologists, geophysicists and historians. Place to look was St. Elijah family Church -tomb in the village Saturday. According to the official version, it was there, and was buried Bohdan Khmelnytsky and his son Timothy.
Doctor of historical Sciences, Taras Chukhlib said that interest in the question of the place of burial of Hetman of the Zaporozhian host appeared after a few annals it was written that during the conquest of Ukraine by the poles in 1664 the body of Bogdan by order of Hetman Stefan Chernetsky was thrown from the tomb the ashes.
The crypt is found at the depth of seven meters on June 22. Before this grave was considered lost, because to such depths scientists to Wade could not.
“With the use of four radars with different operating frequency we examined the space under the floor of the Church to a depth of over four meters. Earlier it was not possible to explore the underground space in such depth without destroying it. According to the results of data processing of the GPR study, we have obtained clear three-dimensional image of the anomaly in the Central part of the Church. The geometry and dimensions correspond to objects similar to the crypt,” said senior researcher of the Institute of Geology of Kiev national University. Taras Shevchenko Ksenia Bondar.
Recall that the search for the tomb of Bohdan Khmelnytsky began immediately after his burial, however, numerous attempts were futile. The last time the archaeologists examined the soil of the Church in 2005, but the crypt with the remains of the Hetman, the researchers never found.
