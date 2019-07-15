Scientists from NASA showed what the aliens see our Land
With this video, the researchers hope to move as far as possible in the search for earth-like planets.
Scientists at NASA have made a mini-movie that shows our planet in the perspective in which it would see from space the alleged aliens. This movie can now be seen on the NASA website.
The earth in the video makes a full rotation around its axis. Between the earth and the camera in the recording process is the Moon. Video made of individual still photographs that were taken on 28 and 29 may 2008, the ship “Deep Impact”. The frequency of shooting – one shot in 15 minutes. “Deep Impact” at the time of the shooting was from the Earth at a distance of about 49 million kilometers, it is reported vcentre.
The recording was made not only for popular scientific purposes. With this video, the researchers hope to move as far as possible in the search for earth-like planets. For researchers, a reference point will be the Sun radiation reflected from the Earth’s surface. By examining how it is changing in brightness at “the passage” over land, oceans and clouds, scientists hope to be able, by analyzing the light that comes from space, to judge the existence of planets similar to Earth.