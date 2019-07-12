Scientists gave a forecast of the climate shift to 2050: Moscow – Detroit, Kiev – Canberra, London, Barcelona (PHOTOS)

Scientists from the Swiss laboratory Crowther Lab together with the Swiss higher technical school of Zurich (ETH Zurich) have made projections of climate change by 2050, 520 major cities in the world. Take into account the air temperature, amount of precipitation and their extreme and average values in the optimistic scenario: the increase in average global temperature of 1.4°C and the implementation of measures to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. The results are also published in the journal PLOS ONE, reports Stormnews.

The analysis showed that 77% of the cities in the future are to have a significant climatic changes, with another 22% of cities (of which 64% in the tropics) will face such weather conditions, which are currently in other major cities there. The most significant shift (at the speed of 20 km/year) will occur in Northern latitudes: modern analogues are located in more than a thousand miles South. In the tropics, there will be less change in air temperature, but will change the amount of precipitation: +5% in the wettest months and -14% in the dry.

The cities of the Northern hemisphere of the Earth is projected, for example, the climate of Madrid in 2050 will resemble the climate of Marrakech today, some other analogues: Stockholm – Budapest, London – Barcelona, Moscow – Sofia Bulgarian (but given by scientists on the map Moscow compares to us in Detroit and Sofia – St. Petersburg), Seattle – San Francisco, Tokyo to Changsha.

On the map you can learn about the fate of several Russian cities in 31 years.

In Moscow the average annual temperature will increase by 3°C and the warmest month is warmer than 5.5°C. Climatic analogue – modern Detroit, the largest city of the U.S. state of Michigan. It is noteworthy that the climate of Detroit in the year 2050 will be similar to the current climate of Washington (D.C.), the capital of the United States.

In Saint Petersburg the average temperature increase to 2.9°C, and the temperature of the warmest month of the year is higher by 6.1°C. the Climate analogue – the modern Sofia, capital of Bulgaria.

In Rostov-on-don, the projected increase in average annual temperature of 2.9°C and the warmest month is 7.1°C. Climatic analogue – modern-day Skopje, the capital of Northern Macedonia.

In Samara the average annual temperature will increase by 3°C and the warmest month is warmer than 4°C. Climatic analogue – modern Bucharest, capital of Romania.

Selected and modern climate analogues for cities in the neighboring countries in 2050: Tallinn – Bratislava, Riga, Vienna, Vilnius – Pristina, Minsk – Sofia, Kiev – Canberra (capital of Australia), Kharkiv – Bucharest, Dnieper and Chisinau – Skopje, Sukhum – New Orleans (us state of Louisiana), Tbilisi, Bishkek, Yerevan – Tashkent, Baku – Athens, Ashgabat – Qom (Iran), Dushanbe, and Tashkent – Erbil (Iraq) Bishkek – Tashkent, Almaty – Bishkek.

Swiss scientists note that this urban counterparts may aid in the understanding of climate change at the global level. And it can also help professionals in different countries to visualize the climatic future of cities that may contribute to effective decision-making in response to ongoing climate change.