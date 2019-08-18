Scientists: global warming threatens earthlings biblical plagues
On July 27, a cloud of grasshoppers covered the Las Vegas, being in the center of the news, leafless world. They came from the desert, attracted by the lights of the big city. At the same time a cloud of insects invaded Yemen — the state, devastated by civil war and suffering from lack of food.
Second invasion less interested in media, although he had far more disturbing consequences: it was locusts, whose famous obesity can cause significant damage to crops in more than 60 countries, primarily in Africa, the middle East and Central Asia. These two episodes, at first glance quite different, are, according to some researchers, the links of one chain and threaten to become prevalent: scientists warn that global warming will lead to changes in the behavior of insects, which become more dangerous and less predictable, writes the BBC.
Hunger is not my aunt
Scientists already have evidence that the temperature increase in the atmosphere cause a change in the metabolism of insects.
In 2018, a group of American researchers published an article in the journal Science, which States that the warmer it is around, the more reproductive function in insects, and the better their appetite.
So, the desert locust consumes in a day the amount of food equal to its own weight.
The object of observation — the locust
Researchers believe that with the increase in temperature of only one degree Celsius, the damage caused by insects to crops of wheat, rice and maize, could rise by 10-25 percent.
The greatest damage when this threatens the regions with a temperate climate where is cultivated the major part of agricultural products.
“Everywhere except the tropics, the temperature increase leads to the increase of insect population. Thus, it becomes more individuals who eat more,” says Curtis Deutsch, one of the authors of the study.
Despite the fact that the locust is not the only pest that can destroy crops, it remains the only acting subject to regular monitoring at the national and international levels. All because of her notoriety and destructive potential.
The last forty years the growth of a population of locusts have been contained, but several times there had been serious incidents such as the invasion of hordes of insects in 2004 in Africa, which resulted in the damage to agriculture in the form of crop losses reached $ 2.5 billion.
The threat to food security
Although, it is estimated that the total damage from insects, the proportion of locusts is relatively small — only 0.2% — nevertheless, the effect that the local population can have on a region that can be devastating.
“Climate change in the Northern and southern borders of the habitat of the desert locust — it becomes more dry, — this area to expand considerably, which will have important and negative consequences,” — said in an interview with Bi-bi-si Michael Le Coq, one of the world’s leading experts on locusts.
“The stakes for crops, pastures, food reserves, and, eventually, social security for the poor in such regions can be enormous,” warns Le Coq.
Ancient enemies
Being one of the most devastating disasters, desert locusts, according to the Food and agriculture organization of the UN (FAO), has the potential to destroy 10% of world food supplies.
Even a small swarm of locusts eats per day the amount of food, enough to feed 35 thousand people.
Their favourite food main crops: rice, corn, wheat.
This species is one of the oldest enemies of mankind: they are mentioned in the Bible and the Koran. So, in the Bible, a plague of locusts has become one of the ten famous “plagues” — punishment, which have been subjected to the Egyptians for the oppression of the Israelites.
The ancient historian Pliny the Elder tells about 800 thousand people on the territory of modern Libya, Algeria and Tunisia, deaths from famine, which was caused by a plague of locusts.
As recently as 1958, in Ethiopia, a locust, covering a territory of a thousand square miles, destroyed 167 thousand tons of wheat — enough to feed a million people during the year.
More temperate regions are subject to greater risk: the metabolism of insects is accelerated when there is warming, but slows down when it gets too hot, as can be seen in the tropics.
That is the General warming in Argentina experts believe the cause of the infestation of 2016 — the largest in 60 years.
Further, higher, faster
FAO, which carries out regular monitoring of the activity of the desert locust, reports that global warming contributes to the establishment of favorable conditions for populations of locusts, whose adult individuals in such conditions is able to travel up to 150 km per day.
According to the Agency, this means that in the future, the locusts will move much faster.
Moreover, increasing the ambient temperature allows the insects to rise above and overcome natural obstacles in the form of mountains, thereby opening up new paths of migration, particularly in the presence of a tailwind.
“Overall, we expect the plague of locusts in the future will become more frequent and widespread phenomenon in the context of global warming,” says Erian Gray, Director of the organization “global initiative on the study of locusts” at the University of Arizona.
The highest risk-prone regions, primarily focused on farming.
Thus at risk are not only producers of food crops in Pakistan due to the invasion of locusts was threatened the safety of cotton culture in one form or another nearly half of national exports.