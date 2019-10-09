Scientists have calculated how dogs extend the life of the owners
Scientists have found that dogs extend the life of their owners and protect against any disease. The results of a study published in the journal of the American heart Association.
A group of scientists have collected and analyzed many other studies and research papers on this topic that have been published over the last 70 years.
If a man is serious cardiovascular diseases, then, having got a dog, the risk of premature death is reduced by an average of 31%, — stated in the message.
The results of some studies indicate that dogs are very useful for the elderly. Pets help them not feel lonely and socially isolated, that is, the presence of a dog reduces the risk of death by 33%.
Dogs can predict an epileptic seizure.
According to the research results of French scientists from the University of Rennes — features of smell of dogs can help epileptics.
The scientists took samples of sweat released during an epileptic seizure, as well as samples during active physical exercise. Five dogs had to distinguish between the types of sweat.
Three of them are accurately determined the sweat allocated during an epileptic seizure. The other two dogs identified the pot in the next attempt. According to scientists, these indicators will be the first step to determine the change of smell in humans with epilepsy. Currently it is unknown why changing the smell of a person before, during and after epilepsy.